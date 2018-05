May 2 (Reuters) - iRhythm Technologies Inc:

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $30.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $29.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 36 TO 41 PERCENT

* GROSS MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 71.5% TO 72.5%

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.47