BRIEF-IRhythm Technologies Sees Q1 Rev $61 Mln-$62 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - iRhythm Technologies Inc:

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES - SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $61 MILLION TO $62 MILLION

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE.

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, OUR OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES HAVE AGREED TO BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES - DIRECTORS ON OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO A REDUCTION IN THEIR FEES, UNTIL BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - ESTIMATES AN IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19 OF APPROXIMATELY $2.0 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION IN REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $122 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - CANNOT CURRENTLY PREDICT EXTENT OR DURATION OF COVID-19 RELATED IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - TAKEN INITIAL STEPS TO REDUCE SPEND, INCLUDING ELIMINATING OR DELAYING PROJECT SPEND FOR NON-ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES - TAKEN INITIAL STEPS TO REDUCE SPEND, INCLUDING REDUCING SPEND ON TRAVEL AND CONSULTING, AND IMPLEMENTING A HIRING FREEZE

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - FDA INFORMED IRHYTHM THAT ZIO AT USAGE FOR THIS APPLICATION IS CONSISTENT WITH FDA COVID-19 REMOTE MONITORING GUIDANCE