BRIEF-Iridex Issues Voluntary Recall Of Trufocus Lio Premiere Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp:

* IRIDEX ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF TRUFOCUS LIO PREMIERE™ LASER INDIRECT OPHTHALMOSCOPE

* IRIDEX CORP - REVISED ITS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017

* IRIDEX CORP - RECALLED PRODUCTS WERE MANUFACTURED FROM MAY 26, 2017 TO NOVEMBER 6, 2017 AND DISTRIBUTED FROM JUNE 5, 2017 TO JANUARY 29, 2018

* IRIDEX CORP - TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE $10.2 TO $10.3 MILLION

* IRIDEX CORP - TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE $41.5 TO $41.6 MILLION

* IRIDEX CORP - COMPANY HAS RECEIVED REPORTS OF THREE ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRING DURING PROCEDURES IN WHICH TRUFOCUS LIO PREMIERE WAS USED