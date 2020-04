BRIEF-Iridex Says Size Of Board Was Increased From 6 To 7 Members As Of April 20 - SEC Filing

April 21 (Reuters) - IRIDEX Corp:

* IRIDEX - IN CONNECTION WITH DORIS ENGIBOUS’S APPOINTMENT TO CO’S BOARD, SIZE OF BOARD WAS INCREASED FROM 6 TO 7 MEMBERS AS OF APRIL 20 - SEC FILING

* IRIDEX - MARIA SAINZ HAS DECIDED THAT SHE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD

* IRIDEX - MARIA SAINZ RESIGNATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO CO'S 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Source text: bit.ly/2VS0viO Further company coverage: