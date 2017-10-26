FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iridium announces Q3 earnings per share $0.23
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Iridium announces Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc

* Iridium announces third-quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $116.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $114 million

* Iridium Communications Inc - ‍Affirmed full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth​

* Iridium Communications- ‍Also affirmed long-range outlook for total service revenue growth, oebitda margin, peak net leverage and 2019 net leverage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
