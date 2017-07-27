FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iridium says entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as BPIAE agent
July 27, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Iridium says entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as BPIAE agent

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc

* Iridium communications says on july 26, entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as bpiae agent, under bpiae facility agreement - sec filing

* Iridium communications inc - credit facility delays $54 million of our 2017 dsra contributions, provides a refund of $33 million in contributions made to date

* Iridium - credit facility provides for refund of extra $11 million in contributions made in event that projected available cash falls below $35 million on 3-montth

* Iridium communications inc - credit facility also requires that we suspend payment of dividends on our 7% series a cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock

* Iridium - credit facility requires that co suspend payment of dividends on 6.75% series b cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock for 5 quarters

* Iridium communications - on july 26, co entered into amendments 28, 29 to full scale development contract with thales alenia space france sas

* Iridium communications - under amendment 28, we agreed with thales that liquidated damages for thales production delays to date would be set at $30 million

* Iridium communications inc - $30 million received to be used only to offset costs otherwise payable by us to thales under fsd

* Iridium communications inc - costs payable by co to thales for non-thales delays exceeding $30 million would be payable in cash

* Iridium communications inc - co expect arrangement with thales will result in no cash payments by either party due to delays.

* Iridium communications inc - amendment 29 provides for deferral of payment by us of approximately $100 million in milestones under fsd Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vLHMrf) Further company coverage:

