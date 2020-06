BRIEF-Irish Continental Group Says Covid-19 Reduced Current Passenger Traffic & Forward Bookings

June 11 (Reuters) - Irish Continental Group PLC:

* COVID-19 LED TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CURRENT PASSENGER TRAFFIC & FORWARD BOOKINGS

* VERY DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE FULL YEAR FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP, AS REDUCTION IN PASSENGER REVENUE WILL BE MATERIAL

* FROM JANUARY 1ST TO 6TH OF JUNE THIS YEAR CAR VOLUMES ARE DOWN 62% WITH TOTAL PASSENGER VOLUMES DOWN 60%

* SOME FERRY ROUTES OUT OF IRELAND WHICH ARE CRITICALLY IMPORTANT IN PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICES BECAME CASH NEGATIVE

* HAS TERMINATED ITS CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SHIPBUILDER FSG, WHO WERE CONTRACTED TO BUILD NEW VESSEL FOR IRISH FERRIES

* YTD UP TO JUNE 6 RO-RO VOLUMES DOWN 4%, CONTAINER VOLUMES DOWN 13% WITH CONTAINER LIFTS ON TERMINALS DOWN 14%