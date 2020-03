March 5 (Reuters) - Irish Continental Group PLC:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED EUR 27.2 MILLION (8.2%) TO EUR 357.4 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 5.0% TO 8.99 CENT, (2018: 8.56 CENT)

* EBITDA FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 26.9% TO EUR 86.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 68.4 MILLION)

* CONTINUE TO MONITOR COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN AREAS OF OPERATION, WORK CLOSELY WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: