BRIEF-Irish insurers agree to common measures during coronavirus crisis

April 10 (Reuters) - IRISH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS :

* MOST OF THE KEY INSURERS IN THE IRISH MARKET HAVE AGREED TO APPLY A SERIES OF COMMON COVID-19 MEASURES

* FIRMS WILL REDUCE PREMIUMS FOR BUSINESS CUSTOMERS TO REFLECT REDUCED EXPOSURE FOR EMPLOYER LIABILITY/ PUBLIC LIABILITY AND COMMERCIAL MOTOR

* FIRMS TO ALLOW 28 DAYS AFTER RENEWAL FOR PAYMENT

* FIRMS WILL MAINTAIN COVER FOR UNOCCUPIED COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS NOT IN USE FOR MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS

* FIRMS INVOLVED INCLUDE ALLIANZ, AIG, AXA, FBD, RSA, LIBERTY INSURANCE, TRAVELERS INSURANCE AND ZURICH (Reporting By Dublin Bureau)