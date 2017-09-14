BRIEF-Irish telecoms firm eir says owners approached by potential investor

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm Eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited, says:

* Major shareholders of Eircom Holdings S.A. have informed board that they have been approached by a potential investor

* Eircom Holdings S.A. is the ultimate holding company of eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited, which trades as eir

* Shareholders say investor may wish to make a significant investment in Eircom Holdings S.A. alongside existing major shareholders

* Major shareholders, in informing the board, have affirmed their continuing commitment to their investment in ehsa for foreseeable future

* There can be no certainty that discussions between shareholders of ehsa and potential investor will result in a transaction

* Eircom Holdnigs S.A. major shareholders include hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Davidson Kempner Capital Source text : [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)