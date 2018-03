March 12 (Reuters) - Irish Start-Up Vr Education Holdings :

* RAISES 6.75M EURO IN IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE IPO; STARTS TRADING WITH MARKET CAP 22.2 MILLION EUROS

* EYES GLOBAL ROLL-OUT AFTER LONDON LISTING Source text: bit.ly/2p66Tm0 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)