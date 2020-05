May 6 (Reuters) - IRLAB Therapeutics AB:

* IRLAB’S CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE MESDOPETAM PUBLISHED IN JPET

* PAPER REPORTING PRECLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY OF MESDOPETAM IS NOW PUBLISHED IN JPET

* ADDITIONAL PAPER IS ALSO PUBLISHED IN JPET, INDICATING THAT MESDOPETAM COULD HAVE BENEFICIAL EFFECTS ON NEUROTROPHIC FACTORS