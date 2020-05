BRIEF-Irlab Therapeutics Says No Dividend Shall Be Paid For Past Financial Year

May 7 (Reuters) - IRLAB Therapeutics AB:

* REPORT FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB - DISPOSITION OF COMPANY’S RESULTS PROPOSED BY BOARD WAS ADOPTED BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS - AMOUNT AVAILABLE TO AGM, TOTALING SEK 420,888,103, BE TRANSFERRED IN FULL,THAT NO DIVIDEND SHALL BE PAID FOR PAST FINANCIAL YEAR

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS - AGMRESOLVED TO DISCHARGE BOARD MEMBERS,MANAGING DIRECTOR FROM LIABILITY FOR THEIR ADMINISTRATION DURING FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB - LARS ADLERSSON, CAROLA LEMNE, EVA LINDGREN, GUNNAR OLSSON, REIN PIIR AND LENA TORLEGÅRD WERE RE-ELECTED AS BOARD MEMBERS

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB - GUNNAR OLSSON WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CAROLA LEMNE WAS RE-ELECTED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB - FIRM OF AUDITORS ÖHRLINGS PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS AB WAS ELECTED AS AUDITOR OF COMPANY WITH JOHAN RIPPE AS PRINCIPAL AUDITOR