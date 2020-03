iRobot Corp:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $175 MILLION TO $185 MILLION

* WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 PROVIDED LAST MONTH ON FEBRUARY 5, 2020

* NOT UPDATING ITS OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS DISRUPTED CERTAIN IROBOT SALES AND MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIVITIES

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $210.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA