FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 11, 2017 / 9:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - I'rom Group Co Ltd

* Says co's wholly owned unit, ID Pharma, concluded an iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit grants non-exclusive rights of iPS cell related research, sales and service and sublicense rights to Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit will receive upfront payments, iPS cell sales and service related income and royalty from Axol Bioscience Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RsB4rr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.