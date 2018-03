March 21 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* ‍IRON COMPASS - REQUISITIONED A SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD​

* IRON COMPASS - PROPOSED THAT SHAREHOLDER ELECTION RIGHTS RESOLUTIONS BE VOTED ON BY DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS' SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​