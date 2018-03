March 27 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION

* IRON MOUNTAIN - UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* IRON MOUNTAIN INC - AUD TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE IN SEPTEMBER 2022 AND WILL BEAR REDUCED INTEREST AT BBSY PLUS 3.875% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: