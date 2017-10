Oct 5 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* As part of $100 million transaction, Credit Suisse will enter into a long-term lease with iron mountain

* Iron Mountain to acquire data center operations outside U.S.

* Intends to fund deal with proceeds from share issuance under its ATM program​

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire two Credit Suisse data centers in London and Singapore​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: