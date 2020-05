BRIEF-Ironwood, Abbvie Report MD-7246 Phase 2 Data In Patients With Abdominal Pain Associated With IBS-D

May 27 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD AND ABBVIE REPORT TOP-LINE PHASE II DATA FOR MD-7246 IN PATIENTS WITH ABDOMINAL PAIN ASSOCIATED WITH IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME WITH DIARRHEA (IBS-D)

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN ABDOMINAL PAIN RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANIES PLAN TO DISCONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF MD-7246

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MD-7246 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN PHASE II TRIAL IN IBS-D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: