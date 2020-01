BRIEF-Ironwood, Allergan Announce Settlement Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals:

* IRONWOOD AND ALLERGAN ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT RESOLVING LINZESS® (LINACLOTIDE) PATENT LITIGATION

* CO, ALLERGAN REACH DEAL WITH SANDOZ RESOLVING LINZESS (LINACLOTIDE) PATENT LITIGATION

* CO, ALLERGAN TO GRANT SANDOZ LICENSE TO MARKET 145 MCG & 290 MCG GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN U.S. BEGINNING FEB 5, 2030

* HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COS & SANDOZ REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS PENDING IN US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE TO BE DISMISSED

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS- COMPANIES WILL SUBMIT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR REVIEW

* PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION BROUGHT BY COS AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA REMAIN PENDING

* TRIAL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON JAN 7 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO ENABLE PARTIES TO CONTINUE SETTLEMENT NEGOTIATIONS