April 28 (Reuters) - Allergan plc:

* IRONWOOD AND ALLERGAN RECEIVE NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE FOR PATENT APPLICATIONS COVERING 72 MCG DOSE OF LINZESS® (LINACLOTIDE)

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEW PATENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COVERAGE FOR 72 MCG DOSE INTO 2031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: