BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Impact Of COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS - EVALUATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS- COVID-19 IMPACTING ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS WITH IW-3718

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MONITORING ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS FOR MD-7246 AND IW-3718 TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IS NO LONGER GUIDING FOR TOP-LINE DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 FOR IW-3718 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: