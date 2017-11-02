BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals provides third quarter 2017 investor update

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $87 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.6 million

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 ‍R&D expenses to be in low-to-middle end of previously guided $145 million to $160 million range​

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍data from two phase IIa studies with IW-1973 in diabetic patients with hypertension are expected by end of 2017​

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍to use less than $110 million in cash for operations in 2017, up from less than $100 million previously guided​

* Ironwood - sees co & Allergan’s ‍combined total 2017 marketing & sales expenses for Linzess in middle of previously guided $250 million to $280 million range​

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - co & Allergan no longer intend to pursue linaclotide delayed release-1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: