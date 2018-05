BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.29

May 1 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 REVENUE $69 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $79.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IW-3718 PHASE III PROGRAM EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN Q3 OF 2018

* PHASE II SGC PROGRAMS, PRALICIGUAT AND OLINCIGUAT (IW-1701) CONTINUE TO PROGRESS

* CO, ALLERGAN EXPECT TO INITIATE A SINGLE PHASE III TRIAL WITH LINZESS IN MID-2018

* IRONWOOD - FOLLOWING SERIES OF MEETINGS WITH FDA, CO EXPECTS TO INITIATE 2 RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE III TRIALS FOR IW-3718 IN Q3 2018

* ENDED Q1 2018 WITH ABOUT $194.4 MILLION CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES