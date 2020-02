Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS, EXCEEDING FULL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE; PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUE $360 - $380 MILLION

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE ABOVE $105 MILLION