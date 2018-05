BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals To Separate Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

May 1 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INTENT TO SEPARATE SOLUBLE GUANYLATE CYCLASE (SGC) BUSINESS FROM COMMERCIAL AND GASTROINTESTINAL BUSINESS

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SEPARATION EXPECTED TO RESULT IN TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO INCUR CHARGES RELATED TO TRANSACTION

* IRONWOOD - ASSETS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCLUDE THREE IN-MARKET PRODUCTS AND TWO DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATES TARGETING GI DISEASES AND ABDOMINAL PAIN

* IRONWOOD - ANTICIPATES BEING PROFITABLE WITH “STRONG REVENUE GROWTH” FROM ITS IN-MARKET PRODUCTS FOLLOWING SEPARATION

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO HAVE SEPARATE BOARDS AND MANAGEMENT TEAMS FOR EACH BUSINESS

* IRONWOOD - ALL OF IRONWOOD’S CURRENT LINACLOTIDE COLLABORATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITH IRONWOOD

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENDS TO TRANSITION EMPLOYEES TO NEW BUSINESSES AS ORGANIZATION DESIGN IS COMPLETED OVER COMING MONTHS

* IRONWOOD PHARMA - PLANS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON IMPACT OF TRANSACTION CHARGES ON 2018 GUIDANCE DURING Q2 INVESTOR UPDATE

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IRONWOOD EXPECTED TO RETAIN U.S. RIGHTS TO LESINURAD FRANCHISE FOR UNCONTROLLED GOUT

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AFTER SEPARATION, COMMERCIAL BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE NAMED IRONWOOD, NAME OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CO. TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER