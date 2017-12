Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD REPORTS TOP-LINE PHASE IIA DATA FOR IW-1973 DEMONSTRATING POSITIVE CARDIOVASCULAR, METABOLIC AND ENDOTHELIAL EFFECTS

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍IW-1973 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY​

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ THERE WAS A SINGLE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT REPORTED IN ONE PATIENT TREATED WITH IW-1973​