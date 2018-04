April 4 (Reuters) - TapImmune Inc:

* IROQUOIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.5 PCT STAKE IN TAPIMMUNE AS OF APRIL 4 - SEC FILING

* PURCHASED TAPIMMUNE'S SECURITIES BELIEVING WHEN PURCHASED, THEY WERE "UNDERVALUED" & WERE AN "ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY"