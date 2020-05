BRIEF-Irras AB To List On Nasdaq Stockholm

May 7 (Reuters) - Irras AB:

* IRRAS AB - IRRAS TO LIST ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* IRRAS AB - FIRST DAY OF TRADING OF IRRAS’ SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM IS EXPECTED TO BE WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020

* IRRAS AB - LAST DAY OF TRADING OF IRRAS’ SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020

* IRRAS AB - SHARES THAT WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING WILL BE TRADED UNDER SAME TICKERS (IRRAS)

* IRRAS AB - NO NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH LISTING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM MAIN MARKET

* IRRAS AB - SHAREHOLDERS OF IRRAS DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH CHANGE OF LISTING VENUE

* IRRAS AB - IRRAS IS NOW WELL POSITIONED TO INVEST FURTHER IN COMMERCIALIZATION OF IRRAFLOW AND HUMMINGBIRD ICP MONITORING PRODUCT LINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: