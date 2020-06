June 30 (Reuters) - Irras AB:

* COVID-19 DELAYS SHORT TERM REVENUE, WHILE THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF IRRAFLOW AND HUMMINGBIRD PROGRESSES

* IN UNITED STATES, IRRAFLOW EVALUATIONS, WERE PAUSED DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPLEMENTED DURING COVID-19

* IS PRIORITIZING OPPORTUNITIES IN REGIONS THAT HAVE ACCELERATED REOPENING

* AS CERTAIN MARKETS BEGIN TO SLOWLY REOPEN, IRRAS’ COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES CAN ALSO RESUME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)