Oct 11 (Reuters) - IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Sa

* IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Sa files for secondary offering of its common shares of up to $608.4 million - SEC filing

* IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Sa says its selling shareholder IRSA may from time to time offer co's common shares, in the form of common shares or ADS