Dec 29 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI:

* GETS $125.0 MILLION FINANCING FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION CONSISTING OF TWO SERIES WITH FINAL MATURITIES OF 9 YEARS ‍​

* TO USE FINANCING FOR GREEN MORTGAGES COMPLIANT WITH ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS DETERMINED BY IFC AND RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)