March 28 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI:

* DECIDES TO ISSUE EUR 2.0 BILLION MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS ABROAD IN ANY OTHER CURRENCY INCLUDING TURKISH LIRA‍​

* TO ISSUE WITH DIFFERENT SERIES AND MATURITIES, AND HAVING FIXED AND/OR FLOATING INTEREST RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)