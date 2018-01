Jan 15 (Reuters) - IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS :

* GETS RENTAL CONTRACT WORTH AROUND 33.0 MILLION LIRA EXCLUDING VALUE ADDED TAX IN FY 2017 ‍​

* GETS SALES WORTH 310.0 MILLION LIRA EXCLUDING VALUE ADDED TAX FROM CONTINUING HOUSING PROJECTS SALES IN 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)