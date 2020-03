March 20 (Reuters) - IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS :

* IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI DECIDES TO HALT OPERATIONS IN KANYON MALL IN ISTANBUL AND EGE PERLA MALL IN IZMIR DUE TO COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)