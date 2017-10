Oct 13 (Reuters) - Isa Holdings Ltd:

* ISA HOLDINGS - ‍HY EPS, HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 5.88-7.84 CENTS, DECREASE OF BETWEEN 20-40 PERCENT VERSUS EPS, HEPS OF 9.8 CENTS FOR PERIOD ENDED AUG.31 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)