May 6 (Reuters) - Isagro SpA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 13.9 MILLION

* ESTIMATES MAXIMUM RISK OF IMPACT FOR 2020 UP TO EUR 8 MILLION OF LOWER SALES

* ESTIMATES IN 2020 UP TO EUR 3 MILLION OF LOWER MARGINS/EBITDA, UP TO EUR 2.7 MILLION OF LOWER NET RESULT DUE TO COVID-19

* ESTIMATES MAXIMUM RISK OF IMPACT FOR 2021 UP TO EUR 12 MILLION OF LOWER SALES, UP TO EUR 4.5 MILLION OF LOWER MARGINS/EBITDA, UP TO EUR 4.3 MILLION OF LOWER NET RESULT