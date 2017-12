BRIEF-ISC Expands Its Services Segment With ESC’s Acquisition Of AVS

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Information Services Corp:

* ISC EXPANDS ITS SERVICES SEGMENT WITH ESC’S ACQUISITION OF AVS

* INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - VIA CO‘S UNIT ESC CORPORATE SERVICES LTD, ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AVS SYSTEMS INC

* INFORMATION SERVICES CORP- CAD$25 MILLION PAID IN CASH ON CLOSING AND CO MAY PAY UP TO CAD$20 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION OVER NEXT 13 MONTHS

* INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - TRANSACTION TO BE MILDLY DILUTIVE ON A REPORTED EPS BASIS IN 2018, TO BE ACCRETIVE ON ADJUSTED EPS BASIS IN 2018

* INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - ON A CASH FLOW PER SHARE BASIS, TRANSACTION IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018

* INFORMATION SERVICES CORP - DEAL IS ACCRETIVE IN 2019 ON AN EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIS Source text: (reut.rs/2kToJGQ) Further company coverage: