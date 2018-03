March 13 (Reuters) - Information Services Corp:

* ISC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE OF $23.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $21.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016,​

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE​ ‍$1.07

* ‍EXPECTS FY TOTAL REVENUE OF BETWEEN $124.0 AND $130.0 MILLION WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 24.0 PER CENT AND 26.0 PER CENT​

* FY ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $4.0 MILLION AND $6.0 MILLION AND WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOW​