May 5 (Reuters) - Information Services Corp:

* ISC® REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE WAS $29.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $1.0 MILLION OR 3.5 PER CENT COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EPS WAS $0.20

* EXPECT OUR VOLUMES FROM EXISTING CUSTOMERS TO BE LOWER THAN NORMAL FOR BALANCE OF 2020

* "WE HAVE DECIDED TO WITHDRAW OUR GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR."