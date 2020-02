BRIEF-ISDN Holdings Expects China Offices To Be Fully Operational By 17 Feb

Feb 14 (Reuters) - ISDN Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECT CHINA OFFICES TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 17 FEB

* NO ISDN EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY COVID-19

* REMAINING SUBSIDIARIES WILL BE PERMITTED TO RESUME OPERATIONS PROGRESSIVELY IN THIS WEEK OR NEXT WEEK

* UPDATES ON OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* EXPECT THAT IMPACT ON OUR PRODUCTION AND CUSTOMER DEMAND WILL MATCH BROADER PAUSE

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT ISDN'S GEOGRAPHICALLY AND INDUSTRIALLY DIVERSE CUSTOMER BASE WILL HELP MITIGATE DEEPER IMPACT FROM COVID-19