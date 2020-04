April 14 (Reuters) - iSelect Ltd:

* POSTS Q3FY20 UNDERLYING EBIT OF $2.8 MLN

* BOARD AND EXECUTIVE PAY REDUCTIONS OF 30%, STAFF MOVING TO 8-9 DAY FORTNIGHTS

* IMPLEMENTING SOME REDUNDANCIES AS WELL AS OTHER SIGNIFICANT FIXED COST SAVINGS FROM TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS

* IN FINAL STAGES OF ARRANGING A LOAN FACILITY FOR WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES Source text reut.rs/2K3u7UE Further company coverage: