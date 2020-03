March 27 (Reuters) - Isentia Group Ltd:

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK WAS YET TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS ASIAN OPERATIONS

* BOARD CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW FY20 REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE.

* EXPECT THERE WILL BE AN IMPACT ON REVENUE AND SALES PIPELINE FROM COVID-19