BRIEF-Isentia updates on FY17 guidance, write down of & impairment on King Content

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Isentia Group Ltd
* FY17 revenue guidance $155.1 mln, in line with consensus estimate of $162 mln
* Sees FY17 underlying EBITDA of $41.5 mln in line with consensus estimates of $44 mln
* As a result of financial performance of King Content during FY17, board has decided to fully write down value of business
* Write down of King Content is expected to result in an impairment charge of $37.8 mln in FY17
* Impairment is non-cash and does not impact on banking covenants
* "We have further cut ongoing headcount in content marketing business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: