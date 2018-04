April 18 (Reuters) - Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd:

* ANZ BANK REMITTED 1.34 BILLION RUPEES ACCORDING TO TERMS OF BANK GUARANTEES BEFORE GETTING THE SINGAPORE COURT ORDER

* SAYS CO FILING PETITION BEFORE SINGAPORE HIGH COURT SAYING MONEY REMITTED IN CONTRAVENTION OF STAY ORDER Source text - bit.ly/2HJnmWh Further company coverage: