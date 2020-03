March 5 (Reuters) - iSignthis Ltd:

* CENTRAL BANK OF CYPRUS AUTHORISES TO ENABLE SINGLE EURO PAYMENTS AREA INSTANT PAYMENTS PROCESSING VIA ISXPAY PAYMENTS NETWORK

* ISXPAY TO INTRODUCE INSTANT & SAME DAY MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENTS CAPABILITIES TO AUSTRALIAN AFSL SECURITIES BROKERS BY JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)