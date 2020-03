BRIEF-iSignthis Updates On Impact Of COVID-19 On Operations

March 20 (Reuters) - iSignthis Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS OPERATIONS

* MARCH 2020 REVENUES HAVE SLOWED APPRECIABLY, WITH PROCESSING VOLUMES IN KEY EU MERCHANTS HAVING DECLINED IN GPTV

* OPERATIONS GENERALLY REMAIN UNAFFECTED DIRECTLY

* EXPECTING AUDIT RESULTS IN EARLY APRIL FROM VISA INC WITH REGARDS TO ACCESS TO PRODUCT, WHICH MAY BE SUBJECT TO DELAYS DUE TO COVID-19

* PLANNING FOR UP TO EIGHT WEEKS OF REMOTE OPERATIONS & POTENTIAL FOR REDUCED REVENUES

* REVIEWING SITUATION IN MARCH AND LIKELY BEYOND, WITH JANUARY AND FEBRUARY HAVING BEEN EBIT POSITIVE

* HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESERVES TO CONTINUE WITH OPERATIONS WELL BEYOND EIGHT WEEKS OF ANTICIPATED IMPACT BY COVID- 19