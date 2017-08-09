BRIEF-Iskandar Waterfront City's unit enters deal with state government of Johor Darul Ta’Zim

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd

* Unit tebrau bay entered into conditional alienation cum development agreement with state government of Johor Darul Ta’Zim

* Relevant state authority to compulsorily acquire certain lands belonging to TBSB for total compensation sum of 222.8 million rgt

* Johor state government to appoint TBSB & award it construction projects for construction costs of 189.2 million rgt to be borne by TBSB

* In consideration of TBSB's agreement to acquisition, Johor state government to alienate certain lands held to TBSB for 531.9 million rgt