BRIEF-Iskandar Waterfront City's unit enters deal with state government of Johor Darul Ta'Zim
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Iskandar Waterfront City's unit enters deal with state government of Johor Darul Ta’Zim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd

* Unit tebrau bay entered into conditional alienation cum development agreement with state government of Johor Darul Ta’Zim

* Relevant state authority to compulsorily acquire certain lands belonging to TBSB for total compensation sum of 222.8 million rgt

* Johor state government to appoint TBSB & award it construction projects for construction costs of 189.2 million rgt to be borne by TBSB

* In consideration of TBSB's agreement to acquisition, Johor state government to alienate certain lands held to TBSB for 531.9 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2vEo4jG) Further company coverage:

