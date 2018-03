BRIEF-IsoEnergy To Buy Dawn Lake North Block To Expand Geiger Property In Athabasca Basin

March 26 (Reuters) - Isoenergy Ltd:

* ISOENERGY TO ACQUIRE DAWN LAKE NORTH BLOCK TO EXPAND GEIGER PROPERTY IN THE ATHABASCA BASIN

* ISOENERGY - IN EXCHANGE FOR 100% INTEREST IN PROPERTY, ISOENERGY WILL PAY C$200,000 IN CASH AND WILL ISSUE 3.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES TO JOINT VENTURE

* ISOENERGY - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)